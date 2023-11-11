NJPW Lonestar Shootout Results 11.10.23: Shingo Takagi Defends Openweight Title, More

NJPW Lonestar Shootout took place on Friday in Dallas, Texas and the full results are online. You can check out the results below from the FITE and NJPW World-airing show, per Fightful:

* Kickoff Show: Matt Vandagriff def. Barrett Brown

* Kickoff Show:: Fred Rosser def. Tom Lawlor

* Atlantis, Tiger Mask & Mascara Dorada def. Ultimo Guerrero, Rocky Romero & Hechicero

* Toru Yano def. Joey Janela

* Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, Chase Owens & Alex Coughlin def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Guerrillas of Destiny def. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* Mistico def. TJP

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston def. Satoshi Kojima. Gabe Kidd attacked Kingston after the match.

– Trent Beretta was interviewed and hyped his match in the main event against Shingo Takagi

* Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta def. David Finlay & KENTA

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Mike Bailey

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Mayu Watani def. Stephanie Vaquer

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi def. Trent Beretta. Takagi asked who was next after the match and Tama Tonga then came out to accept for Wrestle Kingdom.

Mayu Iwatani & Stephanie Vaquer KILLED it Watch The Match🤌#njlonestarpic.twitter.com/bPSUyTtJfG — P.eps. #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) November 11, 2023