NJPW Lonestar Shootout Results: Killer Kross vs. Minoru Suzuki, Jon Moxley Appears, More

NJPW came to Texas for Lonestar Shootout on Friday featuring Killer Kross vs. Minoru Suzuki, a Jon Moxley appearance and more. The show took place on Friday night and aired live on FITE TV; you can check out the results below courtesy of Wrestling-News.net:

* Ren Narita defeated Rocky Romero

* Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Mascara Dorada & Yuya Uemura defeated Daniel Garcia, Kevin Knight,

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Killer Kross. Jon Moxley appeared after and cut a promo on his match with Will Ospreay at Windy City Riot.

Suzuki calls Kross a fucking Young Boy and drops him with the Gotch. #njLonestar pic.twitter.com/ArqenCdHgr — Keepin’ It Strong Style (@KIStrongStyle) April 1, 2022

* Jay White defeated ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

BLADERUNNER! Jay White gets the win over Mike Bailey in a sick match, Speedball count up to 4 #NJLonestar pic.twitter.com/jExdM6dbj6 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Chris Dickinson