NJPW Lonestar Shootout Results: Killer Kross vs. Minoru Suzuki, Jon Moxley Appears, More

April 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Lonestar Shootout Killer Kross Minoru Suzuki Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW came to Texas for Lonestar Shootout on Friday featuring Killer Kross vs. Minoru Suzuki, a Jon Moxley appearance and more. The show took place on Friday night and aired live on FITE TV; you can check out the results below courtesy of Wrestling-News.net:

* Ren Narita defeated Rocky Romero

* Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Mascara Dorada & Yuya Uemura defeated Daniel Garcia, Kevin Knight,
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Killer Kross. Jon Moxley appeared after and cut a promo on his match with Will Ospreay at Windy City Riot.

* Jay White defeated ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Chris Dickinson

