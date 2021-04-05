wrestling / News

NJPW Announces NEVER Openweight Six-Man Title Match, More For Road To Wrestling Dontaku

April 5, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
NJPW has announced the lineup for its Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour, which will get started on April 10 at Yokohama Budokan. The tour will feature several intriguing matchups, including a NEVER Openweight Six-Man title match to with YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii squaring off against KENTA, Taiji Ishimoro, and Yujiro Takahashi.

Speaking of KENTA, he’ll also have a singles bout against YOSHI-HASHI. Additionally, Goto will go one-on-one with Ishimori, while Ishii will face Yujiro in singles action.

As for other noteworthy matches, Tetsuya Naito vs. The Great-O-Khan, and SANADA vs. Aaron Henare will highlight the April 26 show.

You can view the full tour lineup at on the official NJPW website.

