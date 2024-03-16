– NJPW continued with the New Japan Cup tournament earlier today at the Dolphin’s Arena in Nagoya, Japan. As noted, David Finlay was forced to withdraw from his scheduled tournament bout against Hirooki Goto due to illness, so Goto advanced to the semifinals as a result. Sanada beat Jack Perry in the main even to advance to the semis against Goto. Below are some results from New Japan’s website:

* YOH, Oleg Boltin & Shoma Kato beat Togi Makabe, El Desperado & Katsuya Murashima at 8:03.

* Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Francesco Akira beat Tomohiro Ishii, Tanga Loa & Ryusuke Taguchi at 11:25.

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Mikey Nicholls beat TJP & Callum Newman at 14:12.

* KENTA, Chase Owens, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori beat Toru Yano, Hikuleo, El Phantasmo & Jado at 9:58.

* Taichi & Yuya Uemura beat YOSHI-HASHI & Shota Umino at 15:41.

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI beat “King of Darkness” EVIL, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Dick Togo at 17:04.

* New Japan Cup Quarterfinals Match: SANADA beat Jack Perry at 16:02.

You can also see some of the highlights and backstage interview clips from today’s NJPW New Japan Cup event below:







