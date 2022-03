NJPW New Japan Cup Night Ten Results: Will Ospreay Beats SANADA

NJPW held night ten of the New Japan Cup this morning at the Shizuoka Twin Messe Shizuoka South Building, with the event streaming on New Japan World. Here are results, via Fightful:

* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. YOH & Tiger Mask

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato def. TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado

* Gedo, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale def. Jade, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga

* Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare def. Tomoaki Honma & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, SHO, & EVIL def. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, & Hiromu Takahashi

* YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, & Kazuchika Okada def. DOUKI, Minoru Suzuki, & Taichi

* New Japan Cup Round Three: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Great-O-Khan

* New Japan Cup Round Three: Will Ospreay def. SANADA