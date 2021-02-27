wrestling / News

NJPW News: Jon Moxley Retains Title Against KENTA, Castle Attack Highlights

February 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
At long last, Jon Moxley finally returned to the ring in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on last night’s episode of NJPW Strong and defended his IWGP US title against No. 1 contender KENTA. In his first title defense since February 2020, Moxley retained the title after demolishing KENTA with a Death Rider to score the pinfall. You can view some highlights, clips and images from the match released by NJPW below:

– NJPW was back in action overseas for another event earlier today with Castle Attack Night 1 in Osaka, Japan. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL in a singles match. Elsewhere, Toru Yano beat Chase Owens to hang on to the KOPW 2021 provisional title. Also, Jay White beat Tomohiro Ishii in a one-on-one match. Below are some highlights and clips from today’s event. Full results are available HERE.

