wrestling / News
NJPW News: Jon Moxley Retains Title Against KENTA, Castle Attack Highlights
– At long last, Jon Moxley finally returned to the ring in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on last night’s episode of NJPW Strong and defended his IWGP US title against No. 1 contender KENTA. In his first title defense since February 2020, Moxley retained the title after demolishing KENTA with a Death Rider to score the pinfall. You can view some highlights, clips and images from the match released by NJPW below:
This.
Is.
It.
WATCH NOW: https://t.co/i20AlTkKyF#MOXvsKENTA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/2eQMnkKdYw
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2021
Jon Moxley retains US title after #njpwSTRONG battle:https://t.co/goWqct8nXE#MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/Mx4WTme0lY
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2021
What lengths will KENTA go to to capture the US title?
WATCH NOW: https://t.co/i20AlTkKyF#MOXvsKENTA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/X3wvX4FhZs
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2021
WHAT IN THE WORLD?!?!
WATCH NOW: https://t.co/i20AlTkKyF#MOXvsKENTA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/zAwUsK1aO7
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2021
#andSTILL #MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/mC4LoytwAv
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2021
.@JonMoxley "Death Rider"
Replay "NEW BEGINNING USA 2021” (Feb 26th) ▶︎https://t.co/cpyVB7BaX8#njpw #njpwworld #MOXvsKENTA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/bYwFXEIx0L
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@JonMoxley successfully retains the US Championship!
Replay "NEW BEGINNING USA 2021” (Feb 26th) ▶︎https://t.co/cpyVB7BaX8#njpw #njpwworld #MOXvsKENTA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/30nbSho6dB
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
Highlights from "NEW BEGINNING USA 2021” (Feb 26th)
WATCH NOW▶︎https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP
What lengths will KENTA go to to capture the US title?
3rd Match: @JonMoxley 🆚 @KENTAG2S#MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/9YhmfZiSJx
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
– NJPW was back in action overseas for another event earlier today with Castle Attack Night 1 in Osaka, Japan. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL in a singles match. Elsewhere, Toru Yano beat Chase Owens to hang on to the KOPW 2021 provisional title. Also, Jay White beat Tomohiro Ishii in a one-on-one match. Below are some highlights and clips from today’s event. Full results are available HERE.
.@YOSHIHASHICHAOS "Swanton Bomb"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/rY1wF8hRyn
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@Tama_Tonga "Veleno"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/0veGV1M1eM
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@YTR_CHAOS "ONI-KOROSHI👹🍶"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/2lHf6hmE1D
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@JayWhiteNZ "Leg Hold Suplex"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/tb3Mpa7W47
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
Tomohiro Ishii "Avalanche Brainbuster"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/kJE3ziS8Xq
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
／
🏯CASTLE ATTACK🏯大阪城大会‼️
＼
両者一歩も譲らない、凄まじい死闘‼️
最後まで立っているのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 石井智宏 × @JayWhiteNZ
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njcattack #njpw pic.twitter.com/6TDZP5PubX
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@rainmakerXokada "Tombstone Piledriver"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/Z4wEa2HRQ3
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@rainmakerXokada "Dropkick"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/toMnv3AK1K
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@151012EVIL "Darkness Scorpion"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/PBb3seWI4d
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@151012EVIL "Lariat"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/jcaYvNYJxC
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
⚠️ネタバレ注意⚠️
真壁選手とミラノさん🇮🇹と一緒に
大阪城ホール二連戦初日を振り返る‼️#CHAOS🆚#BulletClub 全面対決の行方は⁉️
試合の模様は #新日本プロレスワールド で配信中！https://t.co/Bl0YINktes
そして二連戦2日目は、2/28(日)14:00から生配信！飯伏🆚内藤 二冠統一はどうなる⁉️ pic.twitter.com/KQGIrU1tIK
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
／
🏯CASTLE ATTACK🏯大阪城大会(2/27)を公開‼️
＼
因縁の対決、大阪城決戦一騎打ち‼️
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @rainmakerXokada × @151012EVIL
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njcattack #njpw pic.twitter.com/uKWn232TXs
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Initially Against Using Cardboard Cutouts At Wrestlemania
- Carlito Explains Why He Was Frustrated During First WWE Run, Says AEW Hasn’t Contacted Him
- More Details On What Impact Wrestling Planned For Sammy Guevara
- Jim Ross Recalls The Kat’s Firing In WWE, Jerry Lawler Leaving With Her, Paul Heyman Replacing Lawler