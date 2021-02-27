NJPW News: Jon Moxley Retains Title Against KENTA, Castle Attack Highlights

– At long last, Jon Moxley finally returned to the ring in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on last night’s episode of NJPW Strong and defended his IWGP US title against No. 1 contender KENTA. In his first title defense since February 2020, Moxley retained the title after demolishing KENTA with a Death Rider to score the pinfall. You can view some highlights, clips and images from the match released by NJPW below:

Highlights from "NEW BEGINNING USA 2021” (Feb 26th)

WATCH NOW▶︎https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP What lengths will KENTA go to to capture the US title? 3rd Match: @JonMoxley 🆚 @KENTAG2S#MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/9YhmfZiSJx — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021

– NJPW was back in action overseas for another event earlier today with Castle Attack Night 1 in Osaka, Japan. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL in a singles match. Elsewhere, Toru Yano beat Chase Owens to hang on to the KOPW 2021 provisional title. Also, Jay White beat Tomohiro Ishii in a one-on-one match. Below are some highlights and clips from today’s event. Full results are available HERE.