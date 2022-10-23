NJPW President Says Karl Anderson Still Expected To Appear At NJPW Battle Autumn

NJPW President Takami Ohbari has given the latest statement in the back and forth regarding Karl Anderson’s status for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5th. As reported, Anderson’s status for the show is in serious question as he is booked for WWE Crown Jewel the same day and has said that NJPW booked him for the show without talking to him and as such, he wouldn’t be making it.

NJPW has not backed down advertising Anderson for the show and, in a statement posted to Twitter, Ohbari made a pointed statement about the situation without specifically naming Anderson:

“We are doing all we can to ensure every signed match in Osaka on November 5 happens as promised. We expect all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their advertised commitments.”