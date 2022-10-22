NJPW Says Karl Anderson Still Set To Defend Title at Battle Autumn

Karl Anderson says he won’t be at NJPW Battle Autumn since they double booked him, but NJPW says the match is still on. As reported, Anderson said that NJPW booked him for the show, which takes place on November 5th — the same date as WWE Crown Jewel — without talking to him and as such, he wouldn’t be making it. NJPW has posted an article saying that the match is still on, with Anderson defending the title against Hikuleo.

The article quotes Hikuleo as saying:

“You think you forgot about me? I’ve got alot on my plate right now, but I can make time for you. What are you scared of, Karl Anderson? The second non Japanese person to make the finals of the G1, scared of someone who’s just coming back from a learning excursion? The former multi time IWGP Tag Team Champion, scared of someone who’s only had two title matches? Listen, you want to call yourself ‘bright lights’? Don’t forget who turned on those lights for you- New Japan did. And now you want to say those lights are brighter? You want to say your lights are brighter. Well don’t turn your back on us. Don’t forget where you came from. Karl, you want to hide from me? I’ll find you, and when I do- I’ll knock all your lights out.”

It has been noted that due to the travel logistics, Anderson would not be able to make both shows.