NJPW Pulls Yoshinobu Kanemaru From Thursday Show Due to Knee Injury
Yoshinobu Kanemaru is out of NJPW’s show on November 5th due to a knee injury. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Kanemaru suffered an injury to his right knee and is out of the event, where he was set to compete in a six-man tag match.
As a result, the match will now be a tag team match with BUSHI & Shingo Takagi facing El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki. Another match has been changed as well, with Hiromu Takahashi now teaming with SANADA & Tetsuya Naito to face Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL/
The full announcement is below:
“Yoshinobu Kanemaru has sustained an injury to his right knee, and will be unable to compete on November 5’s event in Kochi. Changes have been made to the card accordingly.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kanemaru wrestle. We appreciate your understanding and wish Kanemaru the best in his recovery.”
