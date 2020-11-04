NJPW Pulls Yoshinobu Kanemaru From Thursday Show Due to Knee Injury

Yoshinobu Kanemaru is out of NJPW’s show on November 5th due to a knee injury. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Kanemaru suffered an injury to his right knee and is out of the event, where he was set to compete in a six-man tag match.

As a result, the match will now be a tag team match with BUSHI & Shingo Takagi facing El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki. Another match has been changed as well, with Hiromu Takahashi now teaming with SANADA & Tetsuya Naito to face Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL/

The full announcement is below: