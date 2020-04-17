NJPW Reportedly Still Paying Staff and Contracted Talent

NJPW hasn’t been running shows at all since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and cancelled events up to May 4. However it seems they are still taking care of their talent. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that even though NJPW is basically getting no revenue right now, it is still paying its staff. Everyone who is under contract is still getting a full salary and benefits.

NJPW hasn’t been able to air any new content and over half of its revenue comes from live events due to ticket prices and merchandise. They are said to be feeling the effects of the lack of business more than other wrestling companies right now, and will likely feel the impact quicker than say, WWE, AEW or Impact. However, NJPW’s priority is the health of its employees and fans, even during internal discussions.