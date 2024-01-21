NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 1.21.24: LIG vs. Just 5 Guys, More

NJPW held the latest show on its Road To The New Beginning tour on SUnday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Katsuya Murashima fought Shoma Kato to a time limit draw.

* Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & Jado

* Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Jeff Cobb def. Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Gedo

* Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma

* Oleg Boltin, Shota Umino & Tama Tonga def. Dick Togo, EVIL & Ren Narita

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi def. El Desperado & Togi Makabe

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Just 5 Guys