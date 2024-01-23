wrestling / News
NJPW Road To New Beginning Results 1.23.24: Jr. Heavyweight Title Match, More
NJPW held the latest stop on their Road to New Beginning tour on Tuesday, with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Master Wato announced to the crowd that he’s dealing with a torn ACL before he was attacked by SHO, with El Desperado making the save.
* Katsuya Murashima & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Shoma Kato & YOH
* Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, TJP, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan def. David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors
* Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens & KENTA def. Jado, Hikuleo & El Phantasmo
* Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada. Okjda bowed to the fans after the match.
* EVIL, Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi def. Tama Tonga, Shota Umino & Togi Makabe
* Just Five Guys def. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: El Desperado def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
✨本日無料配信✨
💥Road to THE NEW BEGINNING💥
IWGPジュニアヘビー級選手権試合‼️
元タッグパートナー同士の一騎打ち💥
金丸が上手さを見せ、王者デスペラードを追い込んでいく⁉️
🆚 @ElDesperado5 × @kmaru0923#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴無料⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/CgyNenDZsf
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 23, 2024
Rainmaker @rainmakerXokada
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/mLBTuA9QJA
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 23, 2024
✨本日無料配信✨
💥Road to THE NEW BEGINNING💥
第2試合はUNITED EMPIREとBC WAR DOGSの全面抗争💥ゴングを待たずに試合開始💥
🆚 UNITED EMPIRE👑 × BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS💀#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴無料⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/K7lcDBeCXt
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 23, 2024
