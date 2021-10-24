NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night One Results: Suzuki-gun Battle LIJ In Main Event, More

The first night of the NJPW Road to Power Struggle tour took place this morning, with an eight-man elimination tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below (per Fightful). The event took place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo and aired on NJPW World:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Flying Tiger & Ryohei Oiwa (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask)

* BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) & Kosei Fujita by Referee Stoppage

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) def. Satoshi Kojima & Toru Yano

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuji Nagata def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo & KENTA)

* BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma

* Elimination Match: Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Shingo Takagi)