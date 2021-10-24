wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night One Results: Suzuki-gun Battle LIJ In Main Event, More
The first night of the NJPW Road to Power Struggle tour took place this morning, with an eight-man elimination tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below (per Fightful). The event took place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo and aired on NJPW World:
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Flying Tiger & Ryohei Oiwa (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask)
* BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) & Kosei Fujita by Referee Stoppage
／
Road to POWER STRUGGLEシリーズ開幕戦‼️
＼
NEVER無差別級6人タッグ選手権・前哨戦‼️
CHAOS陣営の奇襲でスタート‼️
🆚 CHAOS💥＋新日本本隊🦁 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/p1yG2pal1G
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 24, 2021
* The United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) def. Satoshi Kojima & Toru Yano
／
Road to POWER STRUGGLEシリーズ開幕戦‼️
＼
復活を果たしたヘナーレとKOPW2021争奪戦を控えたO-カーンが見事な連携で矢野を痛めつける💥
🆚 @YTR_CHAOS & @cozy_lariat × @HenareNZ & @Great_O_Khan
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/xn8WyUjCAd
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 24, 2021
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuji Nagata def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo & KENTA)
／
Road to POWER STRUGGLEシリーズ開幕戦‼️
＼
IWGP USヘビー級選手権・前哨戦‼️
KENTAと外道が巧みなコンビネーションでUS王者の棚橋を苦しめる💥
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 & @nagata769 × @KENTAG2S & 外道
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/D3uskv0aYl
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 24, 2021
* BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma
／
Road to POWER STRUGGLEシリーズ開幕戦‼️
＼
オカダが権利証ではなく４代目IWGPヘビー級ベルトを持って登場‼️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁＋CHAOS💥 × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/EmNEjK488F
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 24, 2021
* Elimination Match: Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Shingo Takagi)
／
Road to POWER STRUGGLE(10/24)を公開‼️
＼
メインはイリミネーションマッチ‼️
両軍入り乱れる大混戦💥果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × 鈴木軍🏴☠️
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/aHVqhHCLJq
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW and Impact Wrestling Working Relationship Rumored To Be Over After Tonight
- Backstage Details on Incident Between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair After WWE SmackDown
- Kylie Rae Releases Statement, Announces Hiatus From Wrestling
- Top Free Agent Expected To Debut This Weekend For Impact Wrestling (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)