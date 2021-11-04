NJPW Road to Power Struggle Night Nine Results: Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi Win Main Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of their NJPW Road to Power Struggle tour this morning, from the Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa went to a time limit draw

* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita

* Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare def. Toru Yano & Yuji Nagata

* SANADA & BUSHI def. Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Tiger Mask def. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo

* Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe & Ryusuke Taguchi def. KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado

* Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi def. Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI