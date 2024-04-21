wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4.21.24: LIJ Take On Bullet Club War Dogs, More
NJPW had the latest stop on their Road To Wrestling Dontaku on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Nagano, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. Bishamon & Shoma Kato
* Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb def. Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii
* SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku
* Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. def. El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, Jado & El Desperado
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Oleg Boltin, Shota Umino & Toru Yano def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Taichi, SANADA & Yuya Uemura def. Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP
* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Gedo
4.21.2024茅野市民館マルチホール
フィンレー選手を
からかい…すぎる内藤さん
と仲間達😅#njpw #njDONTAKU#内藤哲也#高橋ヒロム#辻陽太#LOSINGOBERNABLESdeJAPON pic.twitter.com/j6yjaZE1gC
— 鈴木まあい (@mayayanYS) April 21, 2024
１日遅れてシリーズ合流
久々のDOUKIとのタッグ！
いつのまにかチャンピオンになっていたショーとユージローの悪巧みにやられる
日帰り長野はなかなかハード
明日はエンパイアと勝ち抜き戦！
誰と当たるのかなぁ('_'?)#njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/6L7PMFIWxT
— ＴＡＫＡみちのく (@takam777) April 21, 2024
