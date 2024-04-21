NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4.21.24: LIJ Take On Bullet Club War Dogs, More

NJPW had the latest stop on their Road To Wrestling Dontaku on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Nagano, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. Bishamon & Shoma Kato

* Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb def. Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii

* SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku

* Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. def. El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, Jado & El Desperado

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Oleg Boltin, Shota Umino & Toru Yano def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Taichi, SANADA & Yuya Uemura def. Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Gedo