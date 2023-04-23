wrestling / News

NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku Night 3 Results 4.23.23: LIJ Beat Just 5 Guys in Headliner

April 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku Night 3 4-23-23 Image Credit: NJPW

– The NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour continued earlier today in Osaka, Japan. The Night 3 event was held at the
Edion Arena Osaka with an announced attendance of 881 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Ryohei Oiwa vs. Oleg Boltin ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw.
* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Togi Makabe beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) at 9:33.
* Kevin Knight, Kushida, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan beat Francisco Aquila, TJP, & Aaron Henare at 10:37.
* The United Empire (The Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeat TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 13:39.
* Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo, Jado & Tama Tonga) & Master Wato defeat BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) at 10:47.
* Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita), Shota Umino & Tiger Mask defeat CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) & Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) at 12:34.
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) beat Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (w/TAKA Michinoku) at 15:33.

