– The NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour continued earlier today in Osaka, Japan. The Night 3 event was held at the

Edion Arena Osaka with an announced attendance of 881 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Ryohei Oiwa vs. Oleg Boltin ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw.

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Togi Makabe beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) at 9:33.

* Kevin Knight, Kushida, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan beat Francisco Aquila, TJP, & Aaron Henare at 10:37.

* The United Empire (The Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeat TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 13:39.

* Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo, Jado & Tama Tonga) & Master Wato defeat BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) at 10:47.

* Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita), Shota Umino & Tiger Mask defeat CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) & Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) at 12:34.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) beat Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (w/TAKA Michinoku) at 15:33.