NJPW Says SANADA Is Medically Cleared, Preparing For His Return

NJPW has announced that SANADA is medically cleared and preparing for his in-ring return. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was pulled out of several events late last month in order to undergo a medical appraisal. NJPW announced on Monday that SANADA was medically cleared and preparing for a return to the ring soon.

The full announcement reads:

SANADA cleared, preparing for return

SANADA, who has been absent from matches since April 27 in Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall due to a health concern, has undergone evaluation at a Tokyo hospital and deemed medically cleared. SANADA will be working toward a return to the ring in the near future.

SANADA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling appreciates fans’ support and understanding.