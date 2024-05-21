wrestling / News
NJPW Says SANADA Is Medically Cleared, Preparing For His Return
May 21, 2024 | Posted by
NJPW has announced that SANADA is medically cleared and preparing for his in-ring return. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was pulled out of several events late last month in order to undergo a medical appraisal. NJPW announced on Monday that SANADA was medically cleared and preparing for a return to the ring soon.
The full announcement reads:
SANADA cleared, preparing for return
SANADA, who has been absent from matches since April 27 in Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall due to a health concern, has undergone evaluation at a Tokyo hospital and deemed medically cleared. SANADA will be working toward a return to the ring in the near future.
SANADA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling appreciates fans’ support and understanding.
