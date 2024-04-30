SANADA Forced to Withdraw From Remainder of NJPW Dontaku Tour

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced today that SANADA has been forced to withdraw from the remainder of the NJPW Dontaku Tour as he’s returning to Tokyo for medical appraisal. As a result, New Japan has made some adjustments to the upcoming Dontaku cards, which you can see below:

SANADA to miss Dontaku series, All Together

After missing two events on the Road to Dontaku, it has been determined that SANADA be absent from the remainder of the Dontaku tour, as well as All Together as he returns to Tokyo for a medical appraisal.

We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing SANADA wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to upcoming cards:

April 30 Road to Dontaku

1st Match: Shoma Kato vs Katsuya Murashima–> Boltin Oleg vs Shoma Kato

6th Match: Boltin Oleg, Togi Makabe & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & SANADA–> Togi Makabe & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs TAKA Michinoku & Taichi

May 1 Road to Dontaku

1st Match Shoma Kato vs Katsuya Murashima–> El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima

6th Match El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs TAKA MIchinoku, SANADA & Taichi–> Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma vs Taichi & TAKA Michinoku

May 3 Wrestling Dontaku night 1

Yuya Uemura, SANADA & Taichi vs Callum Newman, Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan–>

Yuya Uemura & Taichi vs Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan

May 4 Wrestling Dontaku night 2

Nic Nemeth & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs SANADA & Taichi –>

Nic Nemeth & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Taichi & TAKA Michinoku

May 6 All Together

SANADA & KAI vs Zack Sabre Jr. & Chris Brookes –>

Taichi & KAI vs Zack Sabre Jr. & Chris Brookes