NJPW Sets Full Lineups for Showdown in San Jose and LA
– NJPW officially announced the full lineups for the upcoming Showdown cards in California this month. The events are scheduled for San Jose on November 9 and Los Angeles for November 11. You can check out the new lineups below.
As previously reported, Lance Archer laid out a challenge to David Finlay to face him in San Jose. Archer will now defend his IWGP US title against Finlay at the event.
NJPW Showdown In San Jose – November 9
* CHAOS (Will Ospreay & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Amazing Red & Kota Ibushi
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Chase Owens)
* IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) vs. David Finlay
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: El Phantasmo (c) vs SHO
* CHAOS (Rocky Romero, YOH & Hirooki Goto) vs. BULLET CLUB (Jado, Taiji Ishimori & KENTA)
* TJP, Tomohiro Ishii & Juice Robinson vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, SANADA & EVIL)
* LA Dojo (Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks) vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki)
* Jushin Thunder Liger’s US Final Match: Aaron Solow & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano
* Ren Narita vs Alex Coughlin
NJPW Showdown in Los Angeles – November 11
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Chase Owens & Gedo)
* CHAOS (SHO, YOH & Hirooki Goto) vs. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori & KENTA)
* Kota Ibushi vs. Ren Narita
* CHAOS (Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (EVIL & SANADA)
* Clark Connors, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki)
* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano vs. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks
* TJP & Amazing Red vs. Aaron Solow & Alex Zayne
