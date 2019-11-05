NJPW Sets Full Lineups for Showdown in San Jose and LA

– NJPW officially announced the full lineups for the upcoming Showdown cards in California this month. The events are scheduled for San Jose on November 9 and Los Angeles for November 11. You can check out the new lineups below.

As previously reported, Lance Archer laid out a challenge to David Finlay to face him in San Jose. Archer will now defend his IWGP US title against Finlay at the event.

NJPW Showdown In San Jose – November 9

* CHAOS (Will Ospreay & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Amazing Red & Kota Ibushi

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Chase Owens)

* IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) vs. David Finlay

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: El Phantasmo (c) vs SHO

* CHAOS (Rocky Romero, YOH & Hirooki Goto) vs. BULLET CLUB (Jado, Taiji Ishimori & KENTA)

* TJP, Tomohiro Ishii & Juice Robinson vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, SANADA & EVIL)

* LA Dojo (Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks) vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki)

* Jushin Thunder Liger’s US Final Match: Aaron Solow & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano

* Ren Narita vs Alex Coughlin

NJPW Showdown in Los Angeles – November 11

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Chase Owens & Gedo)

* CHAOS (SHO, YOH & Hirooki Goto) vs. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori & KENTA)

* Kota Ibushi vs. Ren Narita

* CHAOS (Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (EVIL & SANADA)

* Clark Connors, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki)

* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano vs. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks

* TJP & Amazing Red vs. Aaron Solow & Alex Zayne