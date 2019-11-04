– Lance Archer is ready to throwdown with David Finlay. Finaly made his return to NJPW at King of Pro Wrestling, going after Archer after Archer won the IWGP United States title in a match against Juice Robinson. At NJPW Power Struggle, Archer got on commentary and challenged Finlay to a match.

Taking to social media, Archer once again laid out the challenge to Finlay, asking him to show up in San Jose on Nov. 9.