Lance Archer Challenges David Finlay To Show Up In San Jose
– Lance Archer is ready to throwdown with David Finlay. Finaly made his return to NJPW at King of Pro Wrestling, going after Archer after Archer won the IWGP United States title in a match against Juice Robinson. At NJPW Power Struggle, Archer got on commentary and challenged Finlay to a match.
Taking to social media, Archer once again laid out the challenge to Finlay, asking him to show up in San Jose on Nov. 9.
Hey @THEdavidfinlay Since Ima US CHAMP that can actually wrestle in the 🇺🇸 for MY title. & San Jose is on @njpwworld Ya lil punk AZZ tried to ruin my win & DIDNT show up in Osaka. IF ya got the nuts. Show up in Cali & get put down LIVE so everyone can see! @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/OfZS8ngH6m
— Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) November 3, 2019
