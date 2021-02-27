NJPW Strong Results 2.26.21: KENTA Battles Jon Moxley For US Title, More

The latest episode of NJPW Strong was headlined by KENTA vs. Jon Moxley for the IWGP US Championship, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below courtesy of NJPW. The show aired on New Japan World.

* Logan Riegel, Sterling Riegel, ACH, & Brody King def. Kevin Knight, Clark Connors, TJP, & The DKC via ACH’s Vertical Drop Brainbuster on DKC (8:36)

* Ren Narita def. Chris Dickinson via Narita Special #3 (7:51)

* IWGP US Championship Match: Jon Moxley def. KENTA via Death Rider (14:52)