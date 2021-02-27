wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 2.26.21: KENTA Battles Jon Moxley For US Title, More
The latest episode of NJPW Strong was headlined by KENTA vs. Jon Moxley for the IWGP US Championship, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below courtesy of NJPW. The show aired on New Japan World.
* Logan Riegel, Sterling Riegel, ACH, & Brody King def. Kevin Knight, Clark Connors, TJP, & The DKC via ACH’s Vertical Drop Brainbuster on DKC (8:36)
Highlights from "NEW BEGINNING USA 2021” (Feb 26th)
WATCH NOW▶︎https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP
Aggression mounting from the opening bell tonight!
1st Match: The DKC , @Jet2Flyy , Clark Connors & @MegaTJP 🆚 @Brodyxking , ACH & @TheRiegelTwins#MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/2wfYGNCN2W
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
Clark Connors "Powerslam"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA
# MOXvsKENTA #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Q1qiJu011k
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
* Ren Narita def. Chris Dickinson via Narita Special #3 (7:51)
／#njpwSTRONG #29
🇺🇸NEW BEGINNING USA 2021🇺🇸
＼
LA道場に武者修行中の成田蓮が筋骨隆々のディッキンソン相手にシングルマッチを行う❗️成田の成長やいかに❗️
🆚@rennarita_njpw × @DirtyDickinson
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩ https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#MOXvsKENTA #njpw pic.twitter.com/LJynEgdJ19
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
Ren Narita (@rennarita_njpw) "Elbow"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#MOXvsKENTA #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/azs6jlvoqc
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
* IWGP US Championship Match: Jon Moxley def. KENTA via Death Rider (14:52)
.@JonMoxley "Tope Suicida"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#MOXvsKENTA #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/X2xrGGDnti
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@JonMoxley "Lariat"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#MOXvsKENTA #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/jD1xbIaLMd
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
.@KENTAG2S "GAME OVER"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#MOXvsKENTA #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/MiZcQclB2S
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Carlito Explains Why He Was Frustrated During First WWE Run, Says AEW Hasn’t Contacted Him
- Jon Moxley To Critics Of Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match: ‘Don’t Watch’
- More Details On What Impact Wrestling Planned For Sammy Guevara
- Jim Ross Recalls The Kat’s Firing In WWE, Jerry Lawler Leaving With Her, Paul Heyman Replacing Lawler