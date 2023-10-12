NJPW TV Title Match Set For Road to Power Struggle

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an NJPW Television title match for their Road to Power Struggle event on October 24. Champion Zack Sabre Jr will defend against Boltin Oleg, who won his shot back in August.

The Road to Destruction in September was originally set to kick off with a championship opportunity for Boltin Oleg. Having won the Young Lion Hat Trick Challenge at the G1 Climax semifinals back in August, part of Boltin’s prize was a shot at Zack Sabre Jr.’s TV title. However, a wrist infection meant that the match had to be put off at the last minute, ZSJ instead defending against Ryohei Oiwa.

On October 24 though, Boltin will get his chance at the World TV title. Sabre has racked up 14 defences with the gold, making him the winngest champion in the modern NJPW era. Can he take another step toward his goal of V20 by year’s end, or will the Kazakh amateur great surprise the Briton? Find out live in English on NJPW World!