NJPW, UWF Alumnus Osamu Kido Passes Away

Former NJPW star Osamu Kido has passed away. NJPW announced on Thursday that Kido passed away on December 11th at the age of 73. No details were provided regarding his passing.

Kido was a former IWGP Tag Team Champion, holding the title with Akira Maeda for 49 days after they defeated inaugural champions Kengo Kimura and Tatsumi Fujinami on August 5th, 1986 at NJPW’s Burning Spirit in Summer show in Tokyo. He was trained by Karl Gotch and made his debut for the Japanese Wrestling Association in 1969. He left the JWA after Antonio Inoki was expelled from the company in 1971 and was a member of the inaugural NJPW roster.

Kido was with NJPW for eight years before he moved to join the just-formed UWF in 1984 at Gotch’s recommendation. He returned to NJPW in 1985 after the UWF fell part.

Kido initially retired in 2001, but came back in 2005 to wrestle for Big Mouth Loud. When that company folded in 2010 he again retired.

You can see NJPW’s announcement below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kido.