NJPW vs. AJPW Match Set For Yuji Nagata’s Blue Justice XII

This time making a triumphant return home with the AJPW Triple Crown Championship, Nagata will join Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima and Master Wato to face All Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuma Anzai, Atsuki and Yuma Aoyagi, and Kento Miyahara. Opposite a cross generational NJPW side, the All Japan team is an indication of the strong youth depth of the AJPW roster, with the experienced, charismatic figure of Miyahara leading three strong prospects still int heir mid 20s. Might one emerge as the next contender to Nagata’s crown? With this eight man main event atop a loaded card, don’t miss Blue Justice!