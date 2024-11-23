wrestling / News
NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night four of the World Tag League tour earlier today at Chichibunomiya Memorial Gymnasium in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Daiki Nagai vs. Masatora Yasuda – Time Limit Draw
* Shota Umino, Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma def. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) & Shoma Kato
* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. FUNKY SAUCE (Alex Zayne & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Katsuya Murashima
* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) def. United Empire (Callum Newman, Jakob Austin Young & Jeff Cobb)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, Gedo & SANADA)
* World Tag League 2024 Block B Match: TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) [2] def. The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) [2]
* World Tag League 2024 Block B Match: House Of Torture (EVIL & Ren Narita) [4] def. Just 4 Guys (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) [2]
* World Tag League 2024 Block B Match: United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) [2] def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado [0]
* World Tag League 2024 Block B Match: Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano [2] def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) [2]
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (2-0, 4 points)
United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (2-0, 4 points)
Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (1-1, 2 points)
BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (1-1, 2 points)
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (1-1, 2 points)
TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (1-1, 2 points)
BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (0-2, 0 points)
Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (0-2, 0 points)
B Block:
HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (2-0, 4 points)
Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-1, 2 points)
Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-1, 2 points)
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (1-1, 2 points)
TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (1-1, 2 points)
Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (1-1, 2 points)
United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (1-1, 2 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (0-2, 0 points)