wrestling / News
NJPW World Tag League Night Ten Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night ten of their World Tag League 2021 tournament, featuring CHAOS taking on United Empire. You can find quick results below (via Fightful), as well as updated standings.
* Yuto Nakajima vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw.
* World Tag League: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi def. Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku
* World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def. Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask
* World Tag League: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) def. Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe)
* World Tag League: Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
* World Tag League: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano def. TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima)
* World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare
NJPW Best of Super Juniors 28 Standings
El Desperado (6-3-1, 13 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (6-3-1, 13 points)
SHO (6-4, 12 points)
YOH (6-4, 12 points)
Taiji Ishimori (6-4, 12 points)
Robbie Eagles (6-4, 12 points)
El Phantasmo (5-5, 10 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-6, 8 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (4-6, 8 points)
BUSHI (4-6, 8 points)
Master Wato (4-6, 8 points)
DOUKI (2-8, 4 points)
NJPW World Tag League 2021
Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (8-2, 16 points)
Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (8-2, 16 points)
Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (8-2, 16 points)
Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (7-3, 14 points)
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (7-3, 14 points)
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-4, 12 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (6-4, 12 points)
Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) (6-4, 12 points)
TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (2-8, 4 points)
Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-9, 2 points)
Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) (1-9, 2 points)
Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-10, 0 points)
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’
- Backstage Update on WWE NXT Contract Status for Candice LeRae
- JONAH Comments On Awkward Moment He Had Meeting Vince McMahon
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair