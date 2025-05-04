NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night Two Results 5.4.25: Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI’s Final NJPW Match, More

NJPW Wrestling Dontaku night two took place on Sunday with Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI’s final match in the company and more. You can see the full results below from the Fukuoka, Japan show courtesy of Fightful:

* Katsuya Murashima & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Jet Wei & Hitamaru Sasaki

* Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Batten Burabura & MentaiKid

* Master Wato & YOSHI-HASHI def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Great-O-Khan)

* STARDOM Showcase Match: Hazuki, Koguma & Maika def. Starlight Kid, AZM & Yuna Mizumori

* Boltin Oleg & El Phantasmo def. Rocky Romero & Konosuke Takeshita

* TAJIRI, Chikuzen Ryota, YOH, Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi def. TAKA Michinoku, Taichi, Tomohiro Ishii & Shota Umino

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: Yota Tsuji def. Yuya Uemura. Tsuji was confronted by Gabe Kidd afterward.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto def. Callum Newman