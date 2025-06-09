NJPW x DDT Results: Toru Yano vs. Super Sasadango Machine Lasts Two Hours, Ends in a Draw

New Japan Pro Wrestling and DDT Pro Wrestling came together for an event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo earlier today. The show was notable for a match between Toru Yano and Super Sasadango Machine, which lasted two hours throughout the event and ended at show’s conclusion. Yano and SSM were actually involved in other matches during the middle of their one on one bout. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Toru Yano vs. Super Sasadango Machine begins

* Daiki Nagai vs. Kazuma Sumi ended in a 3-Minute Time Limit Draw. They fought again but it ended in a 5-Minute Time Limit Draw.

* DDT Extreme Championship: Super Sasadango Machine (c) vs. Toru Yano continued.

* YOH, Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Akito, Antonio Honda & Super Sasadango Machine

* Akito, YOH, Antonio Honda, Toru Yano, Super Sasadango Machine & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Ken Ohka, HARASHIMA, Toru Owashi, Shuji Ishikawa, MAO & Sanshiro Takagi

* DDT Extreme Championship: Super Sasadango Machine (c) vs. Toru Yano ends in a double count-out. The match lasted two hours and six minutes.