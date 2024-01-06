NJPW’s Alex Coughlin Set To Be A Free Agent Next Month

Fightful Select reports that the contract of NJPW’s Alex Coughlin will expire this month, making him a free agent in February. This, of course, could change if he decides to re-sign, but at this time it’s unknown if he was approached for a new deal.

Coughlin is not the only member of Bullet Club War Dogs with a contract set to expire. The group will face United Empire on a future event in a cage match. Coughlin has been with New Japan for over five years.