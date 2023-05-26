wrestling / News

NJPW’s Chase Owens Reportedly Injured

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chase Owens last wrestled for NJPW last month, when he teamed with KENTA in a loss to Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito at Collision In Philadelphia. However, his most recent match was on May 21, a loss to Kaun for RCW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Owens is now out of action due to an injury to his knee. It’s unknown how serious the knee injury is or when he’ll be back in the ring.

