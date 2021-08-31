No Way On How He Found Out About His Impact Wrestling Debut

No Way didn’t find out about his debut on Impact Slammiversary in the way you might expect. The former No Way Jose appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and discussed making his debut at Slammiversary in July. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Impact not telling him right away they wanted him to debut: “Oh, they had it in the works. They were working my ass. Absolutely no talks about anything with anybody about coming to IMPACT, so I was like, ‘Cool.’ I think I mentioned it to Scott a few weeks before like, ‘If you ever need me let me know.’ But that was the extent of that conversation.”

On being name dropped on Impact: “Then the previous night they were doing that Deanna promo and then he dropped a couple of hits or whatever and at the end, he did that No Way Jose thing. Tommy came back in and I just texted him, I was like, ‘Huge pop.’ Still, no talk about anything and he was like, ‘You know, imagine that you come in,’ and I was like ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’

“Then in the morning, I went to lift [and work] legs. I did a hell of a leg day. Then something — I was like, ‘You know what, just in case, because wrestling’s wrestling, let me stretch after this,’ because usually ya boy don’t stretch. So, I stretched for like 45 minutes, and then in the morning I got a text from him and he was like, ‘Are you booked tomorrow?’ I was like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘Standby.’ So, you know, I’m on the West Coast. It was three o’clock by the time he texted back and was like, ‘Alright, we need you here tomorrow.’”

On finding out he was debuting on Slammiversary: “I’m like, ‘holy s**t.’ I leave at six in the morning. It’s three o’clock now. Let’s go, baby. So I flew in, I did one [connecting flight] to the other. I got in the airport, I got picked up, and the brother who was taking me to the venue, I leaned over and I looked at him and I said, ‘Oh by the way, do you know what the hell I’m doing because I still don’t know?’ I didn’t know what I was doing, man. It was actually Apollo [Crews] who texted me. He was like, ‘Oh, you’re working Slammiversary.’ I was like, ‘Oh s**t, you broke the news.’ A guy from a different company told me what I was doing that night. That popped the s**t out of me.”