wrestling / News
NOAH/DEFY/PROGRESS Results 10.5.24: PROGRESS World Title Defended, More
PROGRESS, DEFY and Pro Wrestling NOAH held a joint show on Saturday in Oberhausen, Germany. You can see the results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:
* Gringo Loco def. Kid Lykos II
* Cara Noir def. Taishi Ozawa
* Man Like DeReiss def. Arez, Kid Lykos and Latigo
* Non Title Match: Naomichi Marufuji def. Axel Tischer
* PROGRESS Women’s Title Match: Rhio def. Stephanie Maze
* PROGRESS World Title Match: Luke Jacobs def. Timothy Thatcher
🇯🇵 Marufuji pours on an attack to weaken Axel Tischer…
📺 Watch NOW: https://t.co/XMetr8DAm8 pic.twitter.com/1vGDwlqVTx
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 5, 2024
He's NORTH WEST STRONG and he's stomping out Timothy Thatcher’s challenge to his World Championship pic.twitter.com/xGyzBQq1cr
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 5, 2024
WHAT A RETURN FOR @CaraNoirPW in Germany!
📺 Watch NOW: https://t.co/XMetr8D2wA pic.twitter.com/hLcizrGctU
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 5, 2024