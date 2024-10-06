wrestling / News

NOAH/DEFY/PROGRESS Results 10.5.24: PROGRESS World Title Defended, More

October 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS x NOAH x DEFY Image Credit: PROGRESS

PROGRESS, DEFY and Pro Wrestling NOAH held a joint show on Saturday in Oberhausen, Germany. You can see the results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:

* Gringo Loco def. Kid Lykos II

* Cara Noir def. Taishi Ozawa

* Man Like DeReiss def. Arez, Kid Lykos and Latigo

* Non Title Match: Naomichi Marufuji def. Axel Tischer

* PROGRESS Women’s Title Match: Rhio def. Stephanie Maze

* PROGRESS World Title Match: Luke Jacobs def. Timothy Thatcher

