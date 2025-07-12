Note on Gate & Attendance Expectations for AEW All In Texas

– As previously reported, AEW currently has 23,116 tickets out for tonight’s All In Texas event. The event has a setup for about 25,003 seats with about 1,887 tickets still available, per Thursday’s update from WrestleTix. PWInsider has an update on internal projections for ticket sales.

AEW reportedly expects tonight’s event to break the attendance record for AEW live events in the US. It’s believed that the gate will end up in the $3 million range. This would make it the largest gate ever for an AEW event in the U.S.

All In London 2023 currently holds the worldwide gate and attendance record for AEW with a reported 72,265 people and a $10 million live gate.

AEW All In Texas is being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view later tonight.