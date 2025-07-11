WrestleTix and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter have updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In: Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington tomorrow. There are 23,116 tickets out. There are still 1,887 tickets available from the amount alloted, as the current setup is for 25,003. The venue holds 42,234. The get-in price is $35.

ROH Supercard of Honor is sold out at the eSports Arena Arlington with just over 1,000 tickets out. The get-in price is $313.

Dynamite in Chicago on July 16 has 980 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on July 17 has 703 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on July 23 has 823 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on July 26 has 773 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on July 30 has 842 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on July 31 has 656 tickets out. All of the Chicago shows are a residency at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The venue is set up for 1,144.

Dynamite in Cleveland on August 6 has 1,298 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on August 13 has 948 tickets out.

Collision in Cincinnati on August 14 has 680 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Glasgow, Scotland on August 20 has 5,232 tickets out.

Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London on August 24 has 11,457 tickets out.

Dynamite in London, Ontario on September 17 has 2,386 tickets out.

All Out on September 20 in Toronto has 8,318 tickets out.