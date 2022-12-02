wrestling / News
Note on Attendance, PPV Buys and Google Interest for WWE Survivor Series
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the business metrics of this past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, including attendance and more.
WWE announced an attendance of 15,609. The total tickets out were 13,068 with 12,600 paid. The gate was over $1 million.
Google searches were around 200,000, which is usually what ‘B’ shows in WWE get.
Traditional PPV buys, from those who aren’t subscribed to Peacock, were 8,700. The show did especially well with late buys. This is up 24.3% from Crown Jewel and down 21.4% from Extreme Rules. Of those who bought Survivor Series, 12.1% bought AEW Full Gear and 41.9% bought Crown Jewel. 5.7% (under 400) bought both Full Gear and Crown Jewel. 51.7% only bought Survivor Series in November.
