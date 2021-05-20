Note on Backstage Reaction to Ezra Judge’s Release From NXT

– As previously reported, NXT talent Ezra Judge was among the reported releases by WWE due budget cuts. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that backstage sources were “stunned” by Judge getting released from NXT due to his potential.

Additionally, Judge took part in a photoshoot at the WWE Performance Center a short time before news of his release surfaced. You can see an Instagram post he shared from the photoshoot from earlier this week below.

Judge signed with WWE in August 2019. He also previously competed as a bodybuilder for the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB). As noted, Judge the wrote the following on his social media following the news of his release:

“I may be down but never OUT…Bent but not DESTROYED…The GRIND continues. #BUILTFORTHIS. I didn’t come this far .. JUST TO COME THIS FAR. Until next time. Thank you all. Love you all. I’ll be back.”