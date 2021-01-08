Note On Tokyo Dome Attendance For Wrestle Kingdom 15

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while NJPW announced the live attendance for Wrestle Kingdom 15 as 12,689 for the first night, it may have actually been higher. If so, it would mark the first time the company announced a lower paid attendance than what it actually was. It’s believed they wanted to announce a lower number due to the pandemic. However, even if the real number was higher (it’s not known at this time), it was definitely below 20,000.

Meanwhile, the second night of the event drew 7,801 fans, even with more tickets sold. A lot of people who bought tickets didn’t attend the show due to the lockdowns in Japan over COVID. They were under 20,000 on night one and 10,000 on night two, far below the 35,000 and 25,000 at the same time last year.

New Year Dash sold out a month ahead of time, but was capped at 1,019 paid for the Tokyo Dome City Hall.

The number of foreign fans was also down for obvious reasons, as last year set a record with 8,000. Both shows had about 250 foreigners. Due to the two week quarantine to travel to Japan, it’s believed they were foreigners who already lived and worked in Japan, not tourists.