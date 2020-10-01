wrestling / News
Note On When Tegan Nox Is Believed To Have Torn Her ACL
October 1, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, WWE confirmed that Tegan Nox tore her ACL and will be out of action for some time. This was her third ACL tear after doing so in 2017 and 2018.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the injury didn’t happen during training or a match, but while she was rehabbing her knee. While in rehab, the ACL “just popped.” They didn’t think anything was wrong at the time, but after there were issues later, she had an MRI and found the tear.
It’s likely that the ACL simply didn’t heal properly but that’s unconfirmed.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Reveals WWE Refused to Let Him Add Lyrics by RZA to His Entrance Theme in 2014, CM Punk Comments
- Hiroshi Tanahashi Reflects on Anger Toward Antonio Inoki’s Leadership for NJPW in Early 2000s
- NJPW Wrestlers Were Reportedly Skeptical about Harold Meij’s Plans For The Promotion
- Zelina Vega Weighs In On Her TNA Experience, Recalls Sting & Kurt Angle Going to Bat For Her