Note On When Tegan Nox Is Believed To Have Torn Her ACL

As we reported yesterday, WWE confirmed that Tegan Nox tore her ACL and will be out of action for some time. This was her third ACL tear after doing so in 2017 and 2018.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the injury didn’t happen during training or a match, but while she was rehabbing her knee. While in rehab, the ACL “just popped.” They didn’t think anything was wrong at the time, but after there were issues later, she had an MRI and found the tear.

It’s likely that the ACL simply didn’t heal properly but that’s unconfirmed.