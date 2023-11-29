Note On Plans For CM Punk’s Future Feuds, Backstage Reaction To Return

A new report has revealed some reported plans for CM Punk’s feuds in WWE. Sports Illustrated has a new report on Punk’s return to WWE, which of course happened at Survivor Series on Saturday. Much of the report covers and confirms previously-reported details on Punk’s return, such as the fact that he reached out to WWE, and that Vince McMahon was not involved in the decision. The report also gives details on what the plans are for Punk.

As one might expect based on Seth Rollins’ reaction and the reports that Rollins is working, the plan is to have Punk feud with Rollins first. It was noted that Punk being on Raw is “strategic” because WWE is still in talks for their Raw TV rights deal. The report also notes that there are plans for Punk to feud with Roman Reigns at some point down the line as well.

It is noted that there are concerns among the active roster about how Punk will deal with the locker room, given his history, which is said to be similar to locker room reaction to the 2002 returns of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall based on their reputations in WCW. Several talent in WWE noted to the site that they believe the WWE locker room is more united than AEW’s, which will lead to less leaks and thus less problems.