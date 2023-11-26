New Details On Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre’s Reactions To CM Punk’s WWE Return

A new report has some additional details on Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins’ reactions to CM Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series. As has been reported, Rollins was visibly angry after Punk appeared on screen at the end of Saturday night’s PPV. McIntyre is said to have stormed out of the arena after the show and that his backstage reaction was not captured by cameras; additionally, Rollins is said to have been looking for Punk backstage and was ushered away by Triple H and Michael Cole in what was described as an “awkward scene.”

Fightful Select has some new details on the situation regarding both men. According to the site, McIntyre was legitimately upset but it was said to be related to things “broader” than CM Punk’s return. PW Torch has separately reported the same, noting that McIntyre had “other issues” with how things went down leading up to the men’s WarGames match and Punk’s return.

As for Rollins, Fightful Select reports most people in the company believe that the World Heavyweight Champion legitimately doesn’t like Punk but is working heavily as he is smart enough to capitalize on the situation. PW Torch noted that Rollins is believed to have been given more of a heads up than others in the company and that his upset reaction is part of a potential storyline.