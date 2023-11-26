Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More

CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series, and there’s plenty of news about who knew about the deal, the reaction from talent and more. As noted last night, Punk returned at the end of the show, appearing after the men’s WarGames match that served as the main event. Triple H noted in the post-show press conference that the deal came together very quickly and that Punk and WWE are “all on the same even starting ground.” Punk’s deal is as noted a multi-year deal, but the number of years has not been confirmed.

PWInsider and Fightful Select have published reports detailing elements of Punk’s return. Both reports note that Punk’s return was a very closely guarded situation; PWInsider reports that no one in creative and production beyond Triple H and Nick Khan were aware in WWE about Punk’s return until during the PPV and that a “small select group” were made aware during the show. Most talent were not told until moments before the main event match, though it is believed that at least a few talent were privately away before that moment. Fightful adds that Punk had told a select number of people close to him that he was returning.

In regard to Shinsuke Nakamura making references that were perceived to be about Punk, they were not done with any knowledge that the deal was in place or potentially coming in place and one source close to Punk was quoted as saying, “Whether it be Nakamura, USA Network twitter account, or anyone that said he was coming back prior to last week, none of them knew because Punk didn’t know. He even said himself that nobody claiming that they knew the situation fully really did.”

Fightful independently reports that most people were not told including producers, referees, talent, staff and head writers. There had been word that Triple H, Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes needed to talk about a change to the main event, but there was no specific word then that it was related to Punk. Fightful also notes that the talent was pulled aside before the WarGames match and told that Punk would be returning at the end of the show. Both sites note that Punk was brought into the arena toward the end of the show, with PWInsider noting that WWE secured an area for Punk and had everyone nearby move somewhere else to protect the surprise, something Fightful confirms. It was noted that Triple H took over producing the show at the end, called for the copyright graphic and called for Punk’s music to hit.

In regard to the reactions of talent in the company, Fightful Select notes that several talent on the roster are upset in general, though that’s not universal there are also people who are excited, curious and the like. At least one talent claimed to Fightful that they were legitimately upset, and both Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins looked angry. McIntyre reportedly stormed out of the arena after the match and Rollins was caught on video in the arena looking visibly angry and cursing at Punk, flipping him off after the show ended.

For absolute clarity, both sites acknowledge that it’s possible both the Rollins and McIntyre situations are a work and they have not confirmed that they are not. That said, PWInsider notes that they were told the McIntyre situation was not a work as no one was filming it backstage. Fightful says McIntyre told people close to him that it wasn’t a work and he reportedly told those people that he was selling on his way to the back in order to maintain professionalism.

In Rollins’ case, obviously there were cameras tolling in the arena, and Rollins was in front of a live crowd and was captured on fans’ cameras. It was noted by Fightful that Rollins was backstage in gorilla and was looking for Punk before he was ushered away by Triple H and Michael Cole in what was described as an “awkward scene.” Fightful notes that the reactions were not all negative, some were filmed for potential digital content, and that at least a couple of Punk’s old friends int he company greeted him backstage.

Both sites report that Punk is expected to be at Raw on Monday in Nashville.