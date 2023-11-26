wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Held Back From Confronting CM Punk After WWE Survivor Series

November 26, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Survivor Series CM Punk Returns to WWE Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

After WWE Survivor Series went off the air on Saturday night, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had to be held back from confronting CM Punk. Michael Cole and Corey Graves were among those holding Rollins back.

Video of the incident is below, and shows Rollins yelling “F*ck you” at Punk, while also throwing up his middle finger at him.

