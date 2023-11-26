wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Held Back From Confronting CM Punk After WWE Survivor Series
November 26, 2023 | Posted by
After WWE Survivor Series went off the air on Saturday night, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had to be held back from confronting CM Punk. Michael Cole and Corey Graves were among those holding Rollins back.
Video of the incident is below, and shows Rollins yelling “F*ck you” at Punk, while also throwing up his middle finger at him.
Holy Shit 😱#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/N8pfK1I63l
— Allysha Noelle 🖤 (@KingLily_) November 26, 2023
Seth Rollins looks legit pissed. pic.twitter.com/xJLAguMTym
— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) November 26, 2023
