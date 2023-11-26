– In another bizarre turn of events, WWE Superstar and former champion Drew McIntyre is said to have “stormed out” of the Allstate Arena following the main event WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, after the end of the WarGames match, McIntyre reportedly stormed into the backstage area and then slammed his locker room door.

It’s said that he grabbed a hoodie and then “immediately left the Allstate Arena.” The report notes that everyone obviously saw that McIntyre was angry, but it’s unknown why. His mannerisms were said to have been “loud and obvious,” and a lot of people witnessed it happen. The event also reportedly became a subject of conversation backstage after the event.

It’s unknown why Drew McIntyre was angry. Following the WarGames match, former WWE Champion CM Punk made a long-awaited return to WWE, entering the arena to “Cult of Personality.” Drew McIntyre teamed with The Judgment Day during the main event match, which they lost to Team Cody Rhodes thanks to the help of the returning Randy Orton. McIntyre recently turned heel and aligned with Judgment Day to get revenge on former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

As previously reported, McIntyre’s WWE contract is rumored to be expiring soon following WrestleMania 40. It’s unknown what Drew McIntyre plans to do following the contract expiration and plans on playing the free agency field, going to another organization, or remaining in WWE.