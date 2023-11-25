Latest Update on Contract Negotiations Between WWE and Drew McIntyre

PWInsider reports that while Drew McIntyre is getting a new push as a heel, he has not reached a new deal with WWE at this time. As of right now, McIntyre’s current deal is set to expire after Wrestlemania 40. The two sides have not started serious negotiations and WWE feels that there is still “a lot of time” in which to do so.

McIntyre has told those close to him that he’s open to letting his deal expire and taking a break. He wants to be closer to family as his wife’s sister recently passed away. McIntyre has also told friends he’d like to spend a lengthy amount of time in Scotland, as he hasn’t had more than a quick visit there due to living full-time in the US. McIntyre is willing to choose family over his WWE career in this case and let the contract expire, if he is forced to choose.

However, there are still five months and change until his deal ends, so there’s time for both sides to come to an agreement. There are currently no issues between McIntyre and WWE.