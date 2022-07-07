wrestling / News
Note On When Ruby Soho Attack on AEW Dynamite Was Filmed
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Ruby Soho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and a new report has details on when it was filmed. Fightful Select reports that the segment, which saw Tay Conti slam Soho’s arm in a car door as a message to Eddie Kingston, was recorded last week, and potentially before the Blood & Guts match took place.
The outlet notes that Jericho was not at this week’s taping as he’s on an Inside the Ropes tour overseas. He is expected to be back next week.
.@IAmJericho sends a devastating message to @MadKing1981, as Kingston started to address the crowd here in Rochester, NY. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/XU3HlHCpT8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022
