Note on Why Lucha Bros Decided To Leave AEW for WWE

Penta El Zero Miedo left AEW earlier this year and while Rey Fenix is currently under AEW contract, it’s believed he will be gone too. Both are expected to head to WWE. Penta is likely already there, as WWE has been airing vignettes that appear to be teasing his debut. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason the two decided they wanted to leave AEW as they felt they had “stagnated” in the company. Not only that, but they had heard that WWE was interested.

Tony Khan attempted to keep the two by offering more money, but by that point they had already made their decision. When Tony Khan or others tried to talk to the pair about renewing their deal, they told them to talk to their agent instead of them. That was when people in AEW knew the pair were leaving and Khan decided not to use them on TV anymore.