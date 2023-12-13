Notes On CM Punk’s Appearance At WWE Performance Center

CM Punk was at the WWE Performance Center the last couple of days, and a new report has details on his activities there. Fightful Select reports that Punk flew to the Performance Center after being on Raw on Monday, making an appearance that he was not under obligation to do so.

According to those that the outlet spoke to, Punk showed up and spent most of the day there despite not being planned for last night’s episode. Punk was backstage throughout the day and was talking with talent, giving feedback on matches and hanging out with them in the PC’s lounge. Punk was reportedly willing to help anyone who asked him, and the outlet’s Corey Brennan was told that Punk was observing things from all around the facility including gorilla, behind the hard camera area and with the tech crew.

Shawn Michaels was a vocal supporter of the notion that Punk would be welcome back in NXT, and according to those close to Punk he didn’t take the endorsement from Michaels lightly. WWE sources have indicated that Punk is welcome at the PC whenever he wants. Everyone at the PC said that Punk was a joy to deal with and that there was a lot of excitement regarding him being there.

The site notes that WrestlePurists’ Ibou, who has good sources close to Punk, reported that Punk’s long-term goal would be to succeed Shawn Michaels as the head of NXT when Michaels eventually exits the role. Fightful heard from WWE officials that any such notion would not happen for a long time as there are no plans for HBK to end his time with NXT in the foreseeable future.