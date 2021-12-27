Notes From WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden Last Night

WWE held a live event at Madison Square Garden in New York last night and PWInsider has several notes about the show, including who produced several matches.

– Damian Priest made his debut in the Garden with this event. He also got to close the show by interfering on Edge’s behalf in the main event. This was also T-Bar’s debut in the venue.

– Jason Jordan and Shane Helms produced the show. There were lineup changes all day and the final card was completed around ninety minutes before the show started.

– This was Edge’s first house show since he returned to WWE as a wrestler. It was also his first match ever with Kevin Owens. WWE called Edge on Christmas Eve to ask him to work the event.

– There were no negative responses from fans about missing talent.

– This was the first time MSG hosted two steel cage matches in one show. It was the first ever cage match for Riddle (in WWE, he had one for Beyond in 2016) and the Street Profits.

– This was the first time the NXT title has been defended in the Garden, as Tommaso Ciampa beat Pete Dunne. There were multiple NXT chants during the match.

– Natalya was moved to the show at the last second as they needed a heel to wrestle Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH. She was originally planned for the show in Tampa.

– This was the second post-Christmas event Kevin Owens headlined in the Garden. In 2019, he fought Seth Rollins in a No Holds Barred match.

– WWE will return to the venue on March 5 for the Road to Wrestlemania tour, with the pre-sale code WWEMSG.

– Exclusive merchandise sold last night included a NYC 3:16 shirt with a Knicks-inspired orange font. There was also a Bianca Belair holiday tour pin and a Becky Lynch “The Man is In New York” shirt.

– Mike Rome was the ring announcer.