NWA 73 Results: NWA World Title Changes Hands, More

NWA 73 took place on Sunday night, and it saw the crowning of a new Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis in the main event of the show to capture the championship. Murdoch’s career was on the line if he had lost the match

Murdoch’s win is his first reign with the title, and ends Aldis’ second run at 1,044 days. Aldis won the title from Cody Rhodes at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show to win the title. His reign is the longest since Dan Severn held the title for 1,479 days from, February 1995 until March of 1999.

You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Pre-show Match: Allysin Kay, Marti Belle, and Lady Frost defeated Paola Blaze, Taryn Tyrrell, and JennaCide

* Pre-show Match: PJ Hawx defeated Colby Corino

* The Brawl in The Lou: Tim Storm defeated Crimson and Thom Lattimer

* Mickie James defeated Kylie Rae

* Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, and The Mystery Man defeated Da Pope, Odinson, and Parrow

* NWA National Championship Match: Chris Adonis (c) defeated James Storm

* NWA National Title #1 Contender’s 12-Man Battle Royal: Judais defeated Sal Rinauro, JTG, Capt. Yuma, Marsche Rockket, Jeremiah Plunkett, Luke Hawx, Matthew Mims, El Rudo, Jamie Stanley, Rush Freeman, and Jaden the Heartthrob

* NWA World’s Women’s Championship Match: Kamille (c) defeated Chelsea Green

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Le Rebellion (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666) defeated JR Kratos and Aron Stevens (c)

* NWA Worlds Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis (c)