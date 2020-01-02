wrestling / News

Various News: NWA Announces Girl Powerrr, NXT Highlight Videos, Special Features For The Girl on the Third Floor DVD

January 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Thunder Rosa Marti Belle

– The NWA has announced they will hold a special called “Girl Powerrr”, which will feature the women of NWA talking about a variety of topics.

– The DVD for Girl on the Third Floro, starring CM Punk, will feature a commentary, teaser trailer and trailer for the film. It will be released on January 7.

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:

